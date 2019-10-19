Pony rescued as a frightened youngster excels in the show ring

A pony who was rescued as a frightened and unhandled youngster is blooming in her new life in the show ring.

Tasha Webb from Fife rehomed World Horse Welfare Alicia from the charity’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in October 2018.

“I saw this little hairy cob in the field, with tonnes of feather and tonnes of hair and thought she would do well in the show ring,” said Tasha, adding she was looking for a project to bring on and instantly saw Alicia’s potential.

“We clicked pretty quickly. She was a bit nervous when she first arrived and it was only really me that could catch her. She’s just come on super well and loves everyone on the yard and everyone loves her. She’s got a lovely temperament. She’s definitely cheeky but she’s well into work.”

Tasha took the pony on as a “companion with potential” and she was backed last autumn, and turned away for the winter.

“I brought her back into work a couple of months ago and she’s been out showing in hand, we went to a dressage competition and her first ever showing class under saddle two weeks ago and came back with lovely comments from the judges,” she added.

The pair have qualified for the 2020 Traditional of the Year show, in two classes, and the Caledonian Showing Championships and are also aiming for Equifest next year.

“Whatever she wants to do, we’ll do. If she just wants to be a hacking pony then that’s all we’ll do, but it will be really nice to get her out to show off what rescue ponies can do,” she said.

October is World Horse Welfare’s “rehome a horse month” and the charity is encouraging the public to consider rehoming a horse, instead of buying or breeding.

Tasha described her experience rehoming through World Horse Welfare as “lovely and supportive” and says it’s great to know that if her circumstances change Alicia can always return to the charity, which will make sure she is looked after for the rest of her life.

