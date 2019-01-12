Equestrian mega centre releases 3D ‘tour’ of luxury facilities

A first look at a staggering new equestrian centre due to open in 2021 has been revealed by its developers.

The World Equestrian Centre in Ohio, US, is already one of the largest venues in the world, with 200,000 sq ft of riding space.

It is now expanding to take in a new, Florida location — complete with five-star hotel — adjacent to the Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club in Florida.

The brand new facility is being built from scratch and will feature four indoor and 17 outdoor arenas.

The indoors will all be climate-controlled, while there will be “luxury boutique shopping” including high-end art, jewellery and tack shops for those who are looking to fill their time between classes.

A five-star hotel with 254 extra-large suites will overlook the “grand stadium”, plus a swanky hospitality fine dining restaurant, with seating for up to 500 VIPs, a top view of the action. There is also a chapel in the 378-acre grounds.

Naturally, on-site greenhouses will ensure a steady flow of blooms to decorate the grounds.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Miami Beach designer, Ric Owens, has been hired by the World Equestrian Centre and Roberts Design to coordinate the interior and exteriors for all the buildings on site.

For the horses, there will be 2,040 permanent, temperature controlled, concrete stables, hot and cold washing facilities, plus secure tackrooms.

When can we move in?

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday