Is this the most luxurious yard you’ve ever seen?

With the season of good will fast approaching , we’ve seen one spell-bindingly impressive equestrian set-up that will definitely be featuring very highly on our Christmas lists…

This luxury equestrian estate has been designed and constructed by American company Clayton Boyd Industries (CBI), who have quite a reputation for creating magnificent horsey homes which are probably out of the average equestrians budget, but are lovely to lust over all the same.

Specialising in all things horse and luxury, CBI has developed this custom made equestrian estate to features an indoor barn with stables, an outdoor riding arena as well as a seriously stunning home for the humans.

On their website they state that their architectural ethos is “if you can dream it, CBI can build it”, and it would appear as if that is true.

You might want to sit down for this…

Indoor stables like you’ve never seen before: horses are treated to stone pillars, chandeliers and cooling fans as they sleep.

This HUGE outdoor arena with all-weather surface is absolutely mesmerizing. Though you’re horse will need to be pretty fit to make it round.

This tack room is nicer (and probably cleaner) than our kitchen.

Another shot of the indoor American barn…

Just wow.

Make sure you kick off your boots in the utility room before entering the living quarters, which are enormous.

The house which accompanies this horsey haven is also the stuff of fantasies. Check out this perfect living room.

Harry Potter vibes when dining al fresco…

Getting to bed on time would be a doddle if this was your bedroom. Getting up might be a bit more challenging…

Images by Clayton Boyd Industries.

