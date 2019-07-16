Proud new mum Ros Canter ‘making plans’ for end of eventing season

World champion eventer Ros Canter and her partner Chris McAleese have welcomed their first child.

Ros gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6lbs 7 ounces at 1am on 8 July, six days after her due date.

Ros told H&H she and Chris are “very proud” of their new arrival, for whom they are still deciding a name for.

“There was a lot of anticipation waiting for her in the last six days,” said Ros.

“We’ve got some name ideas but we’re getting to know her at the moment. I’m not the most decisive person so it’s taking me a while to make a decision.”

“She’s a very content baby and a happy little girl, she eats well and sleeps well. We’ve been very lucky, she’s been as easy as I think it can be when you have a new baby. Chris has been great, he’s very hands-on on and supportive.”

Ros said she is looking forward to getting back in the saddle, but is “taking each day as it comes”.

“I’ve had a great support team at home so I haven’t had to push myself too much which has been nice,” she said. “Allstar B and Zenshera both stayed at home and have been ticking over. I rode them a bit while I was pregnant and the girls have been hacking them out. They’ve been getting fitter in the last month building up towards being ready to go when I am,” she said.

“I’m making plans for the back end of the season and hope to be out eventing with a few horses. The big thing for me is I don’t want to come back before I’m ready – I definitely plan to get out but I have no set date.”

Ros said the Tokyo Olympics next year are always on her mind.

“It’s something we all dream about. It’s in my plans to aim for next year but I have to be realistic – and there are only three in a team next year.

“We’ll stick to my plan and if Allstar B is going well and we’re on form then we might get the chance to go.”

Article continued below…

British world champion has sights on Tokyo after pregnancy news The rider will miss this year’s Europeans but hopes to be back in the saddle by the end of the Ros Canter first woman to top eventing world rankings since 2011 ‘I didn’t think it would ever happen, in the main because I’ve not had a string of horses at the Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

Ros and Chris’ baby girl is already settling into life at the yard.

“She’s been up to the yard a bit and is getting used to life there. She had her picture taking with Zenshera and she’s met a few of the other horses,” said Ros.

“I will be introducing her to riding in the future but there will be no pressure – she can follow whatever path she wants in life. Whether she rides competitive or not; I think it’s a wonderful thing to teach children to have empathy with animals. Pony Club is fantastic way of making friends and meeting people from all walks of life.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.