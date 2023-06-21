Back from the brink of death and other things the horse world is talking about





Left for dead

The story of Woody, found collapsed and abandoned on the side of the road, is testament to the efforts and collaborative working of all those who saved him, and do the same for countless other animals. Woody was picked up by My Lovely Horse Rescue in Tipperary last October – and last week came second in his first ever show with his rehomer. “I thought my heart was going to burst when I saw the photos,” said the charity’s Kelly Mellerick.

Read the full story

Hickstead returns

It’s that time again! All eyes turn to West Sussex this week, where spectators are in for a treat. H&H will be covering all the action from the All England Jumping Course, including Saturday’s (24 June) speed Derby and culminating in the Al Shira’aa Derby the following day.

Keep up with the latest from Hickstead

Exemption certificates

Riders have been reminded of the need to apply for, and renew therapeutic exemption certificates (TUEs), after a top eventer was suspended. US rider Buck Davidson’s drug test at the Kentucky Three-Day Event on 30 April returned an adverse analytical finding for a prohibited substance, caused by a medication he has been prescribed since childhood, and for which his TUE had expired.

Read more

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.