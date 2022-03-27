Paul Barker continues Northcote reign by bagging winter Grade C title at British Showjumping Spring Championships





Paul Barker had Ria Ginley’s Kannan nine-year-old Indekann HK (Dennis) right on the money to claim the leading spot in the penultimate class, the winter Grade C championship final, of the 2022 British Showjumping Spring Championships (24—27 March).

Paul and Dennis finished their winter Grade C championship jump-off on a time of 36.38, over 1.5 seconds faster than eventual second, last night’s 1.35m championship winner Robert Murphy, who was on board Chawton.

Ria bought Dennis as a fresh-faced five-year-old and she handed the reins over to Paul just under a year ago.

“Richard Howley and Morgan Kent from HK Horses bred him,” explained Ria, who only lives a few miles away from Paul in North Yorkshire. “I took him through novice level right up to 1.30m level, and then Paul took over the ride to jump the big stuff.”

“He’s a scopey and capable horse,” said Paul who has found favour on Northcote turf before, including in January when he scored a hat-trick of wins at the venue’s winter classic. “Today I tried to keep the horse level and tried to ride good turns back to the oxers.

“He had a double clear and stood fifth in the Grand Prix at Morris EC last week, so we thought he’d have a reasonable chance today.

“I’ll jump him alongside my other horse, home-bred Green Grass, for the rest of the season and they’ll both hopefully jump a few 2* classes.”

At home Dennis is fondly known as “Dennis the Menace.”

“He’s lovely, but he looks for trouble,” added Ria. “He jumps in and out of the field regularly; he’s a true athlete, but is a really nice person.”

