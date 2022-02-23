



Tonight’s international arena at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, the home of the Winter Equestrian Festival, USA, sees dressage take center stage, featuring grand prix for special CDI5* presented by Havensafe, followed by grand prix for freestyle CDI5* sponsored by CaptiveOne Advisors. Action starts at 6.30pm, with the second class scheduled for 8.55pm.

Dressage competitors were invited to try out the arena on Tuesday evening, giving them a chance to introduce their horses to the large, floodlit ring. “The warm-up was fine in the stadium,” said Great Britain’s Susan Pape, who rides Harmony’s Eclectisch, a 13-year-old KWPN stallion by Zenon. “It was nicely set up and my horse felt good.”

Charlotte Jorst is one of six US riders competing tonight. She rides Kastel’s Nintendo with whom she secured victory earlier this month. The pair won the World Cup short grand prix at the Adequan Dressage Festival showgrounds, close by in Wellington. “Nintendo feels better and better all the time,” said Jorst of the 19-year-old stallion by Negro – the oldest horse in the class. “He’s so excited to be here. He’s happier than a clam.”

Tonight’s event is poised to elevate the profile of dressage at the Winter Equestrian Festival. “We look forward to welcoming international dressage back to Palm Beach International Equestrian Center show grounds,” said Equestrian Sports Productions [ESP] President Michael Stone. “With the success of hosting dressage in the international arena this summer, we aim to promote dressage and want to provide another spectacular venue for riders and spectators to enjoy.”

On Friday night, 25 February, “Friday Night Stars” will start at 6:00pm with the Havensafe Farm CDI5* grand prix special and conclude with the CaptiveOne Advisors CDI5* grand prix freestyle. In addition, the remaining CDI and national daytime competition continues on 24-27 February, highlighted by CDI3* classes throughout the week, at Equestrian Village.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.