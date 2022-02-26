



Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD ended their winning CDI5* grand prix freestyle test last night in the international arena at the home of the Winter Equestrian Festival with a crowd-pleasing one-handed centre line passage.

“I think as a rider you know that it must have been not that bad when the crowd is already clapping on the last center line,” said Frederic. “And it always also pushes the horses a little bit more to come out of themselves and shine. I’m always willing to say thank you to the crowd. I think it really worked out and he showed all his qualities in passage.”

In “Friday Night Stars” showcase, part of the 2022 Adequan Global Dressage Festival (AGDF), Frederic won the freestyle, presented by CaptiveOne Advisors, with a score of 81.165%. Belgium’s Laurence Vanommeslaghe filled second with an energetic performance on Edison (79.430%) and Spain’s Juan Matute Guimón finished third on Quantico (78.925%).

“Bluetooth is getting better and better,” said Frederic of the 12-year-old Oldenburg gelding by Bordeaux, with whom he also won Wednesday night’s grand prix freestyle. “I’m super happy about his development here in the Wellington season. For him, the season is finished now, and he has a few more weeks here to rest a little bit and enjoy the Florida sun before he goes home. Then we are looking forward, and trying to take these things which we have achieved and developed here, together with us to Europe.” Next stop is the CDI4* at Horses and Dreams in Hagen. “It’s the first selection view for the German World Equestrian Games team,” explained Frederic.

USA Olympic team silver medalists, Adrienne Lyle and Salvino, also made it two wins from two starts this week when claiming the grand prix special CDI5*, presented by Havensafe Farm. The 15-year-old stallion by Sandro Hit posted 79.511%, with a high score of 81.489% from judge Monique Peutz-Vegter.

Showcasing dressage at the Winter Equestrian Festival this week was a new venture for the AGDF. “I always wanted to have a change of venue so that the horses see something different, so I’m really happy,” said the Festival’s director of sport, Thomas Baur.

