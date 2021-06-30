



Charlotte Dujardin kicked things off with her second win of the week, heading the Equi-Trek elementary gold championship riding the six-year-old Ampere mare Times Kismet.

Meanwhile Nathalie Kayal and DHI Cleverboy dug deep to top the podium in the hugely prestigious Superflex inter I championship.

Claire Moore continued what is turning out to be a super week for Scottish riders, piloting coloured mare EV Amore Mia to British Dressage medium silver glory.

The final title of the day went to Georgina Nicholls and Headmore Figaro on a super score, with Georgina also taking second spot on her championship debut riding Briarwood Notorious.

Area Festival finals

Championship debutante Victoria Homden claimed Petplan Equine novice bronze victory with her home-bred six-year-old Olly – just 48 hours after riding in a dressage saddle for the very first time.

Four-star eventer Sarah Holmes claimed the Petplan Equine advanced medium silver title with her “standard Irish coloured cob” Harley Brown

Alexandra Ratcliffe took the Petplan Equine novice silver victory, posting 72.15% on Heaven V/H Trichelhof.

