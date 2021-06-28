NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships: roll of honour – find out who triumphed on day one





Jennifer Johnston Harman and Dance With Me Fürst MFS claimed the first freestyle of the week with victory in the Baileys Horse Feeds novice freestyle gold class at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships (28 June – 2 July) at Hartpury College.

Andrew Gould and Genie 1 scored 70.44% to win the Magic PSG gold.

New Zealand’s Sarah Wilkinson and the six-year-old Koko II took top honours in the Equi-Trek elementary silver on a score of 73.29%.

Alice Oppenheimer and the “pocket rocket” Headmore Dionysus topped the Spillers medium gold freestyle by a huge margin.

Jessica Williams became the first winner of the KBIS prelim gold Winter Championship with a winning performance on Sir Leonardo (71.95%).

Petplan Area Festival finals

Five Petplan Area Festival final champions were crowned on the opening day in Hartpury’s atmospheric outdoor arena.

Samantha Dawn Turpitt and Bali Dancer, who is out of the same mare as Jennifer Johnston Harman’s Dance With Me Fürst MFS, claimed the PSG bronze Area Festival final on a score of 68.25%.

Lizzie Bulmer was “totally overwhelmed” following her win in the medium silver Area Festival final with Duke Of Light on 69.75%.

Rachel Platt said she was “chuffed to pieces” to win the Petplan Equine medium bronze area festival final on Gracia Du Rhona with a mark of 68.24%.

Shelley Reeve-Smith defended her Petplan Equine PSG silver Area Festival final title with the home-bred mare Sinderella.

