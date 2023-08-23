William Fox-Pitt on pressure to retire, plus other things the horse world is talking about





A chat with William

In our third episode of an exclusive new online series, Horse & Hound catches up with legendary event rider William Fox-Pitt to learn more about his current and upcoming rides, life away from the horses, and whether he feels under pressure to bring his incredible competition career to an end…

Read the full interview

A sad farewell

John Spencer Youngs, the long-standing Hickstead official and esteemed judge died on 6 August 2023, aged 89. Mr Youngs was born in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, and educated at King’s College School in Wimbledon. He left school aged 18 to serve two years’ national service. He went on to have a successful career spanning more than 40 years in the John Lewis Partnership, but his main interest outside business was showjumping, and he had a special love for Hickstead, with which he was associated for more than 40 years.

Read Mr Youngs’ obituary

Lorry rules change again

Professional riders competing in Europe should be aware of new tachograph legislation coming into force, as calls are made for more education around “confusing” driver rules. Under the EU “Mobility Package I” a number of changes were announced to tachograph regulation for vehicles undertaking international journeys, including horseboxes. These changes are being implemented in stages.

Find out more

