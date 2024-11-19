



Japan looks to build on Paris 2024

Having won its first eventing medal at Paris 2024, the Japan Equestrian Federation told H&H it is looking to build on that success: “We’ve started to make a build-up plan to grow up our next generation toward LA 2028.” Medallists Ryuzo Kitajima and Toshiyuki Tanaka, who are are funded by Riding Club Crane (RCC), will continue to work with Angela Tucker in Gloucestershire with the aim of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics at the 2026 World Championships. An RCC spokesperson said: “We will also send new riders to the UK to train.” Independent rider Yoshiaki Oiwa, who based himself with Pippa Funnell in the run-up to Paris, having bought her five-star horse MGH Grafton Street, has confirmed he will be working towards the Asian Games and World Championships in 2026 and the Los Angeles Olympics.

Find out more…

Massive savings on Ariat wellies

As the weather in the UK has taken a decidedly wintry turn, you may have realised that your trusty wellies are no longer up to the task. If this is the case, you won’t want to miss this chance to save 50% on the Burford wellington boots if you buy direct from Ariat, making it one of the best Black Friday wellington boot deals we’ve seen so far. And if you want more great savings, make sure you keep checking our website, as we will be sharing the very best deals on all things equestrian over the coming days.

Check out all the latest deals

Fancy an indoor barn?



When an icy blast arrives, indoor stables may feel particularly appealing so if that’s the case for you and your horses, this smart three-bedroom home on the border of the Yorkshire Dales National Park could be perfect. There are five indoor stables, plus a tack and feed room and a hay store, plus a brand-new outdoor arena, set within 10 acres. The stylish yet practically designed house includes a huge boot room and utility, making it perfect for busy equestrians.

Check out this lovely home

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now