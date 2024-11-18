



This smart three-bedroom home on the border of the Yorkshire Dales National Park has a superb equestrian offering.

Hutton Gill is within easy reach of the local village of Constable Burton (five minutes) and the towns of Leyburn (nine minutes) and Bedale (14 minutes).

The major market town of Richmond is 22 minutes away by car and Northallerton is 28 minutes’ drive. From Northallerton station, you can catch a train to London Kings Cross in less than two-and-a-half hours.

Local equestrian centres include Richmond EC (19 minutes), Northallerton EC (27 minutes) and Camden EC (46 minutes).

For a day at the races, head to Ripon (35 minutes), Thirsk (36 minutes) or York (1hr 5 minutes) racecourses.

Hunting fans can head out with the Bedale, Zetland, or York North & West of Yore.

Hutton Gill is on the market with Fine & Country for a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The yard has five indoor stables, a tack and feed room, and a hay store. There are two further sheds, suitable for machinery storage and workshop use, with one bay originally planned for horse washing. There’s also a brand-new outdoor arena.

The property’s 10 acres are divided into the lawn, yard and electric-fenced paddocks.

The garden is predominantly lawn and a path leads to a woodland that has bluebells in spring.

The downstairs living quarters comprise two reception rooms, one of which has a stone slab fireplace. There’s also a large kitchen/diner kitted out with granite worktops and a range cooker, a handy office space and a shower room.

There’s also a huge boot room and utility, perfect for busy equestrians.

Upstairs, there are three large bedrooms and a family bathroom – just look at that incredible bath.

Would your horses love living here?

