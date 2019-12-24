Welfare law fails to offer protection on fireworks *H&H Plus*

Horse owners are reminded that the Animal Welfare Act cannot be used to stop fireworks displays, or pursue compensation for injuries to horses caused by them.
You may also be interested in…
Heartbreak as horse found dead with broken leg after fireworks
‘If someone had let us know we could have been with the horses and had staff on at night, but
‘It sounded like a war zone’: owner’s video of fireworks over stables goes viral
‘It’s no longer about them being pretty like the ones you used to get, now it’s just about about how
Misuse of fireworks ‘as bad as drink-driving’ say MPs as hundreds of thousands call for change
‘It is not good enough for the government to repeatedly claim the law protects these people and animals from harm.
‘People want change’: pub cancels fireworks display in support of animal welfare
The pub plans to make an animal-friendly display the focus in the future
Owner’s call for change after firework lands by stable door
The firework landed at the stable door and another three landed in the owner’s arena