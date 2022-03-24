



Wedding bells

Racing superstars Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand tied the knot in a ceremony in the bride’s home county of Herefordshire on Monday (21 March). The Group One-winning jockeys said their vows at St John’s Church in Ivington, followed by a reception at Bredenbury Court Barns. Tom said it was the “best day that will ever be”.

Read more about Tom and Hollie’s wedding

Family success

Father and son Jan and Ben Ebeling both enjoyed winning campaigns at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival in Wellington. Ben and the 14-year-old mare Indeed took the CDIO3* grand prix freestyle with a commanding 78.41%. “I knew that coming into this week, I had some difficult competition in this individual final, and I wanted to crank up the difficulty with Indeed,” said California-based Ben, 23. Not to be outdone, his father Jan scored a place in the Future Challenge grand final, which aims to identify up-and-coming young FEI horses, with his prix st georges win on Zitat. “I love this series,” said Jan. “It’s really something that I hope will catch on in this country because these types of classes are so big in Europe. It’s an awesome class. We need to promote the young horses just like we need to promote our up-and-coming riders.”

Find out more about the duo’s success

Tiger Roll memories

Top jockey Davy Russell reflects on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival in his exclusive comment for H&H, including the stand-out performances, which yards the winners were coming from, watering and, of course, Tiger Roll. Davy, who partnered Tiger Roll to both his Grand National victories, was in the saddle again for the horse’s racecourse swansong in the cross-country chase (16 March). “You can be known as a jockey your whole life but when you win a Grand National it changes the whole landscape of what you’ve done in your career, and Tiger Roll made that happen for me,” he said.

Read Davy’s full review of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.