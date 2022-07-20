Videoing HOYS qualifiers, thousands of horses need help and other things the equestrian world is talking about





On camera

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organisers have announced that video recording will be brought in for some of its qualifiers after concerns were raised about judging at some shows. Grandstand Media says the integrity of the sport is its main concern, and the videoing will apply to a select number of classes, at a variety of shows. H&H showing editor Alex Robinson, who competed at HOYS last year, said that although it is very important showing maintains its integrity, and is as fair as possible, “part of showing is that it’s the opinion of a specific judge, on a specific day”.

Your help is needed

Thousands of horses in Ukraine are still in a “critical welfare zone”, and their situation is deteriorating. This is the message from the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity Foundation (UEF-CF), which has surveyed equine vets in the country. Nearly four months since the Russian invasion, vets are short of medication, diagnostics equipment and mobile clinics. “Restricted food intake, risk of starvation and colic due to poor feed quality and inappropriate nutrition, wounds, injuries, stress due to war environment, and relocation remain among the most commonly mentioned challenges,” a UEF-CF spokesman said.

Thunder and lightning

As the extreme heat is due to break today, there is the possibility of thunderstorms, which brings the question of how best to manage horses in these conditions. H&H looks at different options on how to deal with another form of extreme weather, and asks the experts for their advice on each.

