Vet offers free jabs and wormers to riding schools hit hard by lockdown

A veterinary practice in Wales is offering free visits, vaccinations and wormers to riding schools hit hard by lockdown restrictions.

Abbey Equine Clinic in Abergavenny, south Wales, is offering a package to its clients, with the support of pharmaceutical companies.

County council-registered riding schools that are clients of the practice will each be given a voucher for a free visit, three equine flu and tetanus vaccinations and three wormers, to be used this month or next.

A spokesman for the practice said it wanted to do something to help its riding school clients during a very tough time.

“Most of us have happy memories of learning to ride on riding school ponies as children,” added clinic director Emma Jones MRCVS.

“Running the practice throughout lockdown has been hard, but nothing compared to the financial strain these riding establishments have been under, with all the overheads and none of the income. Organising this support has been something practical we can do to help.”

H&H has reported on how badly riding schools have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown restrictions during the past year, especially the current one as they have all their usual winter costs but no income, and Abbey hopes measures like this scheme may help them survive.

The spokesman said: “This was only possible with the generous support of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Chanelle and Vet Plus, thank you.”

