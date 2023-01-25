Preventing deaths caused by fireworks, from herding cows to HOYS and other things the horse world is talking about





Action on fireworks

As the current legislation aimed at protecting animals from harm caused by fireworks is not preventing their deaths, action must be taken. This is the view of Andrew Selous, the MP for southwest Bedfordshire, where a pony had to be put down as a result of New Year’s Eve fireworks. Mr Selous told BBC radio he does not want to ban fireworks entirely. “I think it’s possible to have them responsibly,” he said. “One has to take the middle ground and back people who are using them responsibly but they’ve got bigger and louder and if they’re causing death or injury to animals we’re charged with caring for, something’s gone very badly wrong, and that means we need to take action. Isn’t it terrible that all these horses have had to die before something gets done about it? I take that as a challenge. We have to protect people from this happening again.” Find out what action is being taken

From herding cows to HOYS

The “versatile” First Fandango, who has tasted success at every discipline he has tried, has been crowned The Jockey Club Retraining of Racehorses horse of the year. The 16-year-old, formerly trained by Tim Vaughan, ran 50 times including at four consecutive Cheltenham Festivals before joining Hannah Chisman to start his new life in 2017. The pair have hunted, team-chased, evented, showjumped and have tasted success in the show ring. “He can be winning showjumping on Saturday, at a top-class show on Sunday, and teaching my little boy on Monday. There is nothing he can’t do,” said Hannah. “He’s always given me his all in everything we do – from herding cows to showing off at the Horse of the Year Show.”

A very happy birthday

A “special old lady” who was rescued 20 years ago has celebrated her 45th birthday with singing, cake and a special party. Redwings Horse Sanctuary said Welsh mare Willow enjoyed the attention of staff as they marked her milestone on Sunday (22 January) at the charity’s Norfolk headquarters. “Willow’s carers organised a party to mark the occasion,” a Redwings spokesman said. “Colleagues from the care and veterinary teams came together to sing Happy Birthday and give her a cake, made of horse feed.”

