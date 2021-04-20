VaccinesWork: call for animal vaccination to be post-pandemic priority





The National Office of Animal Health (NOAH) is pushing for animal vaccination to be a post-pandemic priority as part of its inoculation campaign.

The #VaccinesWork campaign was launched today (20 April), to tie in with World Animal Vaccination Day.

The campaign focuses on the importance of innovation to produce new vaccines and education on how the animal industry and owners can work together to improve the uptake of those already available to protect UK animals.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on the importance of vaccination in helping to protect us from disease and to reduce the transmission of infection,” said NOAH chief executive Dawn Howard.

“It has shown how industry can work alongside others to address threats from emerging diseases – it has undoubtedly helped improve public understanding of the importance of vaccination.

“Our industry can respond to emerging animal diseases, helping slow or even halt their transmission, including through the development of new, innovative vaccines.”

She said a forthcoming review of the UK veterinary regulatory process this year is an opportunity to ensure the country “can incentivise innovation, product research and development, including for novel vaccines”.

“But we already have access to a wide range of vaccines to tackle existing endemic diseases, for both farm animals and pets,” she added.

“Vaccines have already changed the face of disease prevention like no other discovery. Despite people’s awareness of benefits, not every animal is protected, and we will be working to help increase the number of animals that are, to improve their welfare and quality of life.

“As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, it is right that animal vaccination should be a priority in the UK and globally. Because after all, #VaccinesWork.”

