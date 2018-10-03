Two people and horse dead after collision with car

Two people and a horse have died as a result of a road traffic collision in Hertfordshire this week.

Police were called to the scene of the incident, which involved a car and a horse and carriage, near Waltham Cross on Monday night (1 October).

Investigating officers from Hertfordshire Police confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, 2 October) that both people who were in the carriage have died since the collision.

One, a man in his 40s, died in hospital on Monday night, the other, a woman in her 20s, died in hospital the following morning. Both were from the Enfield area.

The horse also died, at the scene. The woman who was driving the car involved, a Mazda, was not injured in the collision.

Police said they were called to the scene, Lieutenant Ellis Way, at about 7.10pm. The road was closed until the early hours of Tuesday morning to allow investigations to take place.

Hertfordshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 699 of 1 October.

