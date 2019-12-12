Two horses stabbed in ‘disturbing’ attack

Owners have been urged to be on the alert after two horses were stabbed in the face in what is being described as a “very disturbing attack” with no apparent motive behind it.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating after the mare and gelding were wounded at a yard in the Pitway Hill area of South Petherton, south Somerset, last week.

A spokesman for the force said both horses suffered cuts to their faces caused by “a sharp object, possibly a knife”, at some time between 10pm on Wednesday, 4 December, and 8.45am the next day.

Both horses needed emergency veterinary treatment including stitches and are both still under vets’ care.

Police community support officer Nikolaus Burge, from the Avon and Somerset neighbourhood team, said: “This is a very disturbing attack on two horses with no apparent motive.

“While offences like this are very rare, we’d encourage horse owners in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Article continues below…

Tributes paid to ‘magnificent gentle giant’ police horse Beaufort, who had been enjoying a happy retirement, had to be put to sleep at the age of 20 Give the gift of Horse & Hound this Christmas and save 35% Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious around the Pitway Hill area of South Petherton on the night of the incident, or the days before, or are aware of any similar incidents which haven’t been reported to the police, please contact us via our website – or call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219281331.”

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.