Tributes to a real legend and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Tributes to the late, great Lester Piggott

The word legend is so often applied erroneously in the world of sport, but there can be absolutely no question of its legitimacy when it comes to this man – one of the greatest Flat jockeys of all time – Lester Piggott, who died on 29 May aged 86. Tributes have poured in from across the equestrian and racing community to the “Long Fellow”, who rode 4,493 winners between 1948 and 1995. Three-time champion jockey Frankie Dettori said Lester was “the greatest of all time” and described him as his “hero”. Champion trainer Jonjo O’Neill said Lester was a “legend of the sport” and a “true gentleman”, while TV presenter Clare Balding described him as an “iconic figure” in world sport and British culture, and said she would “remember him fondly.”

Read more about this incredible competitor

2. A new job for William Fox-Pitt

William Fox-Pitt has confirmed that he is the new trainer to the Brazilian eventing team, and will also play a role in their team selection for the eventing World Championships in Pratoni. William will be combining riding his own horses at five-star level and training Japanese Olympic rider Kazuma Tomoto, who is based at his Dorset yard, with his work with Brazil’s riders in the run-up to the championships in September.

Find out more about William’s plans

3. Making plans for the long bank holiday

As the world prepares to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of outstanding service to her country, you can be sure that there are plenty of horse-themed options for you to enjoy. Here we round up just some of the key Platinum Jubilee equestrian events that you might like to attend during the four-day holiday.

What’s on during the Platinum Jubilee long weekend

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.