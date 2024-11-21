Tributes paid to five-star stalwart, and more things the horse world is talking about





Farewell to a five-star stalwart

British event rider Tom Crisp has paid tribute to five-star campaigner Coolys Luxury, who has died aged 22. Tom rode the gelding for nine seasons, jumping eight five-star cross-country clears including at Badminton and Burghley. “Horses like him simply make us all love the sport and working with these amazing animals,” said Tom. “He will be missed.”

Read the full tribute

Carl Hester on authenticity

Carl Hester shares his thoughts after attending two industry events – a dressage stakeholders’ meeting, and an event focusing on the business of being a rider. Carl reflects on public trust, looks at the sport’s future and expands on the power of authenticity, in this week’s exclusive H&H column.” The overall takeaway [from the dressage meeting] was that we are all responsible for the direction of our sport and we must learn to move outside of our bubble and perceive it through the eyes of different sections of society,” says Carl.

Find out more about Carl’s thoughts

Chance to train with the stars

A day’s eventing with Tom McEwen, training sessions with Olympic gold medallists and British high performance coach Chris Bartle are among the stellar lots on offer in a silent auction. The aim of the auction is to raise funding for the Performance Mentoring Programme, set up by renowned coach Caroline Moore, to support young event riders and developing coaches. Holidays, tours of Carl Hester’s yard, and lunch with Martin Clunes are among the other lots on offer.

Discover more on this story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now