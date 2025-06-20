



Trevor Breen made a winning Hickstead comeback, a year after he broke his neck and back in a potentially career-ending fall.

The Irish rider and his wife Caroline’s Kannoon Blue won the Astore & Sons 1.35m Open Championship on the opening day of competition in the International Arena, at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting.

Trevor said it is “always lovely” to win at his local show, but this time was extra special.

The Irish medal-winning rider suffered three fractures of his lower neck and back, in the fall in Hamburg last May. He underwent immediate surgery and it was found later that he had been millimetres from severing his spinal cord.

But he has made a remarkable recovery, and showed that he is back to his best as he and the nine-year-old homebred, a half brother of Trevor’s European silver medal winner Highland President, beat Carmen Edwards and Vigo Cruz into second.

“It’s a bit more special because he’s a home-bred, and myself, Caroline and my father own him,” Trevor said. “He’s a similar type, but he’s probably not as difficult as Highland President. He has his own quirks, in his own way, but he’s a very talented jumper. I’ve taken my time with him and now, he’s getting to step up a bit.”

Trevor said Kannoon Blue’s first trip round the International Arena set him up perfectly for Aachen in a fortnight’s time.

“This couldn’t have gone any better,” he said. “Until this year, he’d just jumped in national shows, then I took him to the UAE over the winter, which was his first real taste of international sport. Since then, he’s been on a very upward trajectory, but he’s taken everything in his stride so far.

“It was really easy today – he can go a little spooky but he didn’t at all in there. He was very confident, and it was very easy for him. He gave me a great spin; it was really easy work for me and that was a really good feeling.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now