Trapped horse alerts police to cannabis factory

A horse who became entangled in cables inadvertently led police to a caravan filled with cannabis plants.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were on patrol in Middle Drove, near Peterborough, on 9 July when they heard sounds of an animal in distress coming from behind a caravan on a plot of land.

The officers discovered the horse caught up in wired cables and freed him, but spotted the cannabis factory inside the vehicle while they were there.

After following electric cables from the caravan to two sheds, they found further plants. A total of 34 cannabis plants, along with cultivation equipment, were later seized. Police also seized a trailer believed to be stolen and are trying to identify it’s owner.

The horse was reported to the RSPCA but was found to be uninjured and in good health, so no further action was taken.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said no suspects were located in the area and no arrests have been made.

RCAT Sergeant Craig Flavell said: “The role of RCAT is never dull and we never know what we are going to come across whilst out on patrol.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to rescue a distressed horse and in doing so, were able to stop a significant amount of illegal drugs from getting on to our streets.

“Our efforts to tackle rural crime such does not stop and we will continue to work hard to keep our rural communities safe.”

