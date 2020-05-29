Escaped horse spends stormy night stuck fast in narrow lane

A horse who escaped the unsuitable field in which he was being illegally fly-grazed spent a stormy night stuck fast in a narrow lane.

RSPCA Cymru and South Wales Fire & Rescue Service came to the aid of the bay gelding who had escaped through a broken fence on Pen-Y-Turnpike Road, Dinas Powis, and made his way to a narrow lane nearby on 22 May.

An RSPCA Cymru spokesman said the gelding had no room to turn, and it is understood he was stuck in the lane overnight in thunderstorms.

“Firefighters removed a stile at the end of the path, allowing them to effectively do a three-point turn with the animal and walk him back to the field he had escaped from. The stile was then rebuilt,” said the spokesman.

“The horse is one of three in the field – all of whom look healthy. But the field is not fit for use, as the equines are unsecure and a repeat episode of this incident is very possible. The rescued horse is accompanied in the field by two grey ponies.”

The spokesman added the charity has been told the horses are in the field without the landowner’s permission.

Under the Control of Horses (Wales) Act 2014, local authorities can take action to deal with fly-grazed horses in public places without lawful authority, or on private land without the occupier’s consent.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: “This poor horse was completely stuck down a very narrow passageway which only one person could safely walk down. The animal was unable to turn around, and was scraping his head on brambles. We’re really grateful to firefighters who were able to help us come to this horse’s aid.

“A temporary repair has been made to the fence but we’re worried about a repeat episode, which could put the welfare of the horses at the location in jeopardy again. We understand the three horses are there without permission, and we’re eager to find an owner to avoid more welfare problems.”

Mr Evans added any information on the horses could help ensure another welfare concern does not arise, adding the field is both “inappropriate and potentially dangerous”.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire & Rescue Service said: “The horse was very relaxed and certainly enjoyed the food provided by the firefighters!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 01300 1248018.

