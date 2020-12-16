Edward Gal has shared an emotional tribute to Totilas, his former record-breaking dressage partner, who has died, aged 20.
The Dutch rider competed the Gribaldi son internationally in 2009 and 2010 with huge success, becoming the first pair to break the 90% barrier, at the Windsor European Championships in 2009, and landing triple gold and another world record at the Kentucky World Equestrian Games in 2010.
Totilas and Matthias made a winning start to their partnership in 2011, but had to withdraw from contention for the London Olympics 2012 when Matthias had glandular fever.
The horse’s final test was at the 2015 European Championships, where they were awarded 75.97% in the grand prix. The next day, Totilas was diagnosed with periostitis of the coronet band, and shortly afterwards, he was officially retired from sport.
