Edward Gal has shared an emotional tribute to Totilas, his former record-breaking dressage partner, who has died, aged 20.

The Dutch rider competed the Gribaldi son internationally in 2009 and 2010 with huge success, becoming the first pair to break the 90% barrier, at the Windsor European Championships in 2009, and landing triple gold and another world record at the Kentucky World Equestrian Games in 2010.

“Rest in peace Totilas. You will always be remembered. Together with you I experienced happiness and even grief. Time passed by and wounds healed. But my love for you lasts for ever.

“You honoured me with your trust. You were my friend. I will miss you until we meet again.”

In October 2010, owners Kees and Tosca Visser of Moorlands Stables sold Totilas to Paul Schockemöhle , who retained breeding rights, while Ann-Kathrin Linsenhoff bought the riding rights for her stepson Matthias Rath.

“My condolences to Matthias and his family and to all who had the chance to work or live with this exeptional stallion,” added Edward. “And my thoughts to all of you who loved him.”

Matthias confirmed the great stallion’s death, posting: “We will miss you so much and never forget you.”

Don’t miss the current issue of Horse & Hound for a full feature charting the life and career of Totilas, on sale now.