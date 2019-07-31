Top showjumping squad named for ‘crucial’ European Championships

A stellar showjumping squad will try to secure Olympic qualification for Britain at the European Championships next month.

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has announced the combinations that will travel to Rotterdam for the competition, which runs from 19 to 25 August:

Scott Brash with Lady Pauline Kirkham and Lady Pauline Harris’s Hello M’Lady

Amanda Derbyshire with Gochman Sport Horse LLC’s Luibanta BH

Ben Maher with Poden Farms’ Explosion W

Laura Renwick with Arabella Prior’s Dublin V

Holly Smith with her own and TJ Hall Ltd’s Hearts Destiny

There are three places for Tokyo 2020 on offer at the championships; these will pass down the line if a nation has already qualified. After the championships, the only chance left for Britain to qualify would be the Nations Cup final in October.

Performance manager Di Lampard said: “The European Championships this year are absolutely crucial if we are to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year. I have full faith that the selection panel have put together a very strong team who could not only secure a qualifying ticket for Tokyo, but also medal in both the team and individual finals.

“I would like to personally thank all the owners that have made their horses available and, of course, the riders who are as committed as I am to delivering for Great Britain. In addition I extend my thanks to the dedicated support team at the BEF and British Showjumping who also play a vital role.”

British Showjumping chief executive Iain Graham said he has “full confidence” in the team.

“In Ben and Scott we have two London 2012 team gold medallists who have also held the top spot individually on the world ranking lists,” he said.

“Both Holly and Amanda have proven themselves as championship team riders and Laura has been having consistent success at top level. I would like to congratulate the entire team on their selection and also thank the owners who have generously made their horses available for the British campaign as we set our sights on Tokyo.”

