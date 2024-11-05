



British superstar hangs up her boots

Multiple medal-winning para dressage rider Sophie Christiansen has called time on her 20-year competition career, during which she won an incredible 27 senior championship medals for Britain. Regarding her decision to retire from the sport, Sophie said: “I was once told, ‘when you know, you know’. I used to wonder what this meant, but now I realise that I am more excited about the possibilities of what I could do outside the sport than doing another four-year cycle of highs and lows as an athlete.”

Veterinary warning about sycamore risk

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) has reminded horse owners of the dangers associated with horses grazing close to sycamore trees while they shed their seeds. Eating the seeds can cause atypical myopathy in horses, which is often fatal. “With leaves still on trees now is the time to identify sycamores in the vicinity of your horse’s fields and predict the future risk,” said Lucy Grieve, veterinary projects officer at BEVA. “Once the leaves start to turn and then drop it will be much more difficult to spot sycamores.”

Farewell to an inspirational rider

Jean Norris (née Lawler), a well respected and highly accomplished equestrian and devoted British Horse Society (BHS) instructor, has died, aged 76. Mrs Norris was horse-mad from the day she was born, competed at Horse of the Year Show as a child in the Prince Philip Cup mounted games team and later in showing. She set up North Wolds Riding School when she was 18, bred and produced riding ponies, set up the equine department at Dewsbury College near Bradford and worked as an equine lecturer at Bishop Burton College and Askham Bryan College, as well as for the BHS as a welfare officer. Her family said: “She gave young people many opportunities and always tried to help those who were maybe overlooked.”

