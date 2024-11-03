‘A true inspiration to so many’: farewell to highly respected rider and trainer





Respected and highly accomplished equestrian and devoted British Horse Society (BHS) instructor Jean Norris (née Lawler) has died, aged 76.

Jean was born in Hull, East Yorkshire, and brought up in Bainton, Driffield, horse-mad from the day she was born. Lady was Jean’s first pony and the pair went to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at Wembley many times to compete in the Prince Philip Cup mounted games team.

Jean later competed at HOYS with her horse Desmond in showing but competed at Bramham and Chatsworth many times.

Jean bred her first foal from Lady, which started a passion, breeding and producing riding ponies. Two are still with the family and all related to that first pony Jean had. Jean bred more than 20 foals and trained them herself, showing them and winning at county shows.

Jean set up North Wolds Riding School when she was 18; children from all backgrounds would flock to go on rides out, beach rides and gymkhanas.

Jean was a very determined lady and worked very hard. While running the riding school, she was training for her British Horse Society (BHS) exams. She became the only BHSI instructor in Yorkshire for a long time, a very high accolade. She also trained at The Wharfe, Leicestershire, to get her qualification, in which time she met her role model Mrs Sturrock.

Jean set up the equine department at Dewsbury College near Bradford, for inner-city students to learn to ride and about horsemanship. She worked at Bishop Burton College as an equine lecturer for 10 years, and for the BHS as a welfare officer.

Jean taught at many Pony Club branches and riding clubs, and taught her two daughters to ride. She was an equine lecturer at Askham Bryan College, York, continuing to teach young and aspiring students.

“She gave young people many opportunities and always tried to help those who were maybe overlooked,” her family said. “She was a true inspiration to many. This was echoed in how Jean was as a wife and mum. She was the greatest supporter and a best friend.”

Jean is survived by her husband John, and daughters Katie and Pippa.

