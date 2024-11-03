Vote to take place on medicating horses at shows and trimming ear hair





The FEI will carry out an “ethical review” of the use of medication in competition horses – as voting is to take place on banning injectable vitamins at events and trimming equine ear hair.

Final FEI rule change proposals have been agreed, to go to the vote at the general assembly on 13 November. Among the draft, which includes equine out-of-competition testing (news, 11 July), are changes to the veterinary regulations.

Throughout the rules revision process, the Swedish federation has pushed for a ban on medication being administered on the day a horse competes, stating that with the current debate on equine welfare and social licence to operate, “it is of utmost importance not to allow horses competing on drugs/medications”. Currently, some medications are allowed on competition day – including omeprazole, altrenogest (Regumate) and antibiotics.

“In the event of an emergency or ongoing treatment, we do not think a horse is fit to compete if it needs to be treated with injectable controlled medication substances or antibiotics on the day they compete,” said the Swedish federation.

The FEI and the British and US federations pushed back against a blanket ban. The FEI said it was “not in the horse’s best interests to not have access to medication, if needed”, a comment supported by the US federation. The British federation said that “preventing any medication on the day will cause issues for those receiving ongoing treatment” – but did support “close regulation and further guidance on what treatments are permitted”.

Therefore, the Swedish federation’s proposal will not be taken forward. The FEI said it intends to produce guidelines for use of antibiotics at events, and is “confident, following a recent laboratory screening exercise, that the use of antibiotics at events is minimal”.

But a vote will take place on the FEI’s suggestion to remove the exception that allows horses competing in classes after 6pm to be treated with an injection or infusion with any substance not listed on the equine prohibited substances list. The FEI has also put forward a proposal to stop non-emergency treatments being administered when the FEI stables area is closed.

Stakeholders will also vote on the FEI’s proposal to ban the injection or infusion of vitamins and/or minerals during the period of the event, unless there is an emergency and their use is supported with the required authorisation. The FEI said this was “on the grounds of equine welfare, further to the death of a horse at an FEI event”.

In April, showjumper Chromatic BF died at the World Cup Final in the UAE after he was given a “refreshment and a routine shot of electrolytes” after his round – a procedure that did not break any FEI rules.

The FEI confirmed it plans to carry out an ethical review concerning the use of medication in competition horses, a move that the US federation said it supports, and in which it looks forward to participating.

Another proposal that will go to the vote is the trimming of horses’ ear hair. The German federation proposed that in addition to the ban on removing sensory hairs, “the shaving of the auricles should also be prohibited” as the hairs provide protection against insects or other objects entering the ear, and extreme acoustic stimuli. Clipping or cutting hairs inside the ear is also banned under German animal welfare law.

