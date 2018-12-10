Top Brits to battle for share of €12 million prize pot

Top British showjumpers are to battle it out for a share of a €12million prize pot in a exciting new showjumping concept.

The Global Champions (GC) Prague Playoffs taking place at the 02 Arena in Prague on 13 – 16 December will see Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Michael Whitaker among riders set to compete.

Scott and Ben will compete in the “ultimate showdown” against the likes of Edwina Tops-Alexander, Harrie Smolders, Ludger Beerbaum and Shane Breen in the 16-strong Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) super grand prix on Saturday evening (15 December).

“Top athletes have been competing at iconic locations including Mexico City, Miami Beach, Shanghai, Paris, London and Doha to qualify for the ultimate individual decider of 2018,” said an LGCT spokesman.

“The 16 challengers will face two formidable 1.60m tracks in the high-stakes showdown, set to test those who have looked on phenomenal form throughout the year.”

The team event will see Michael Whitaker riding for Doha Fursan Qatar with €3 million up for grabs for the winning team. Fans can expect to see big names including Laura Kraut, Marcus Ehning, Bertram Allen and Jessica Springsteen in the line up.

“Global Champion League (GCL) team fans will be treated to a brand new concept for the sport, with teams rallying to get through the quarter-final and semi-final stages, as excitement builds for the finals on Sunday in the GCL super cup” said the spokesman.

“Team managers have been in intense discussion regarding strategic choices on which riders and horses to field for this event – the first indoor show on the LGCT and GCL calendar,”

The event promises to be a “thrilling light show, wall-to-wall entertainment and a festive atmosphere” in the run up to Christmas with 14,000 spectators expected to attend.

Limited tickets to the event are still available and the event will be available to watch live on GC TV via www.gcglobalchampions.com

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.