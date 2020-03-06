Tokyo Olympics: a chance to showcase equestrian sport to the world *H&H Plus*

H&H reports from the National Equine Forum where delegates received an update on plans for the Tokyo Olympics, including details of the ‘business class’ flights to Japan being laid on for the equine athletes...
The staging of the Tokyo Olympic equestrian events in the heart of the city is an opportunity to showcase our sport to the watching world.
FEI director of games operations Tim Hadaway gave a presentation entitled “All set for Tokyo 2020”, at the National Equine Forum on 5 March, while Henry Bullen, director of specialist equine transport and logistics company Peden Bloodstock, which will fly all the horses to Tokyo, explained how this works.
You may also be interested in…
Coronavirus: FEI in touch with Olympic organisers after Asian horse events cancelled
Olympic place lost over claims of deliberate cannabis sabotage *H&H Plus*
‘To use a substance that did not even enhance the performance at such an important event would be stupid’
Canada loses team showjumping place at Tokyo Olympics
The decision was made at a hearing on 4 December
Volunteers sought to support Tokyo teams by being part of Badminton
Three British gold medals predicted for Tokyo Olympics *H&H Plus*