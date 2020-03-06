Tokyo Olympics: a chance to showcase equestrian sport to the world *H&H Plus*

H&H reports from the National Equine Forum where delegates received an update on plans for the Tokyo Olympics, including details of the ‘business class’ flights to Japan being laid on for the equine athletes...

The staging of the Tokyo Olympic equestrian events in the heart of the city is an opportunity to showcase our sport to the watching world.

FEI director of games operations Tim Hadaway gave a presentation entitled “All set for Tokyo 2020”, at the National Equine Forum on 5 March, while Henry Bullen, director of specialist equine transport and logistics company Peden Bloodstock, which will fly all the horses to Tokyo, explained how this works.