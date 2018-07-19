To Tokyo, and beyond! Top leader sought for Equestrian Team GBR

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) is seeking an individual to lead Equestrian Team GBR “to success at Tokyo 2020 and beyond”.

Applications open today (19 July) for the role of BEF performance director, to support riders across all disciplines in their quest for success.

The successful candidate will lead the BEF’s World Class Programme and British senior teams through to and after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“The role, which reports to the chief executive officer, is about exemplary leadership,” said a BEF spokesman. “As the strategic leader of the performance strategy, the post-holder will drive the BEF’s ambition to deliver milestones and targets in the next two years up to Tokyo; providing the foundations for 2024 and beyond.”

The performance director will work with British Dressage, British Eventing and British Showjumping to “oversee the management of athletes and horses, while supporting their owners and home teams, and develop emerging talent through identifiable pathways to ensure a rich pipeline for the future”.

He or she will support riders on the three pathways — podium, podium potential and podium pathway — to help them fulfil their potential.

“The successful candidate will lead and direct the BEF’s vision to nurture a winning environment and ensure that Great Britain maintains the most advanced performance programme in the world,” said the BEF spokesman.

“This is a challenging role within a complex, multi-stakeholder environment – both internal and external – and will require the very best in leadership skills. Creating a collaborative and supportive culture will be key to maximise alignment of both the performance pathways and athlete progression.”

The director must be able to manage and motivate people and ensure performance targets are met, and a track record of successful leadership in the equestrian world is a must.

“Above all the candidate will have the desire to create a culture of collaboration and a passion to lead the team to success at Tokyo 2020 and beyond,” said the BEF.

For more information, visit the BEF website.

