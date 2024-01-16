A tiny rider with big ambitions, donkeys showing a young man the way, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. An impressive YouTube milestone

Congratulations to young Ivy Thomas-Cook, who now has more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers – and is aiming for a million. The tiny rider went viral last year when her dad Ben posted a video of her jumping his 17hh stallion Crown’s Ace of Pearl over a 1.20m oxer at the age of just six. Since then Ivy and Ben have been updating the “Jumping with Ivy” channel on YouTube, and TikTok and Instagram, with videos of her jumping both her own ponies and the stallion. Ben said one major consideration with the channel is “keeping it real”, so sharing the bad days as well as the successes. “People say they like following us because they see when it doesn’t go right, and then when it does. I think it’s really important to keep it real, as everyone has bad days,” he said.

2. “I’ve been given a second chance to live again”

A young man who spent two years struggling with alcohol and drug addiction has credited a donkey-assisted activity programme for giving him “a reason to live again”. Kaiden, 20, from Leeds, described his life as a “dark place”, in which he was “surviving and not living”. Kaiden was referred by his GP to the care coordination pathway at EMERGE Leeds and introduced to a donkey-assisted activity programme at The Donkey Sanctuary.

“Before I came to The Donkey Sanctuary my life was really unpleasant. I had nothing to live for, nothing to look forward to and enjoyed no part of my life,” said Kaiden.“Since working with EMERGE Leeds and the donkeys, I feel transformed. I feel confident in myself, I feel positive and I look forward to each new day. I’m only 20 and feel like I’ve been given a second chance to live again and I’m going to grab that chance with both hands and take it.”

3. Farewell to “The Queen of Hirelings”

Jill Carenza, who has died aged 72 after a short illness, was hailed by H&H as “The Queen of Hirelings” but her contributions to the equestrian world ranged far wider, for almost 60 years. Jill was famed for her involvement in every equine discipline – team chasing (she and the other Stanton Comedians became national ladies’ champions), point-to-pointing and eventing, competing at Badminton, Gatcombe and Blenheim. Jill taught riding to three generations, who came from around the world to experience her unique teaching. Her yard was home to around 100 horses, and she also cared for up to 30 retired horses turned out nearby.

