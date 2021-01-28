Three-year-old rider takes on 100-mile challenge ‘to help sad donkeys and horses far away’

A three-year-old boy who is “sending money to help the sad donkeys and horses far away” has surpassed his fundraising target as he hacks 100 miles in 100 days.

Kelly Lagden’s son Eden Lagden-Melbourne, who developed an “obsession” with horses last year, is undertaking the Brooke MyHackathon challenge on Claire Underwood’s Dartmoor pony Lego. The challenge asks riders to ride 100 miles in 100 days while raising a minimum of £100 for the charity.

Kelly, who is based on the Isle of Wight, told H&H Eden quickly struck up a bond with Lego when he started riding him in December.

“They are lovely together,” she said. “Eden is always kissing and cuddling him. Lego doesn’t really like his ears being touched by people but the other day I turned around in the field and he was letting Eden play with them.

“Lego is very sweet with him, I think he knows Eden is only little and he really looks after him. Eden rides about three to four times a week, he’s a natural and really enjoys it.”

Eden began his challenge, accompanied by Kelly on foot, on 21 January and has ridden 15 miles to date.

“We set the fundraising goal at £250 but we’ve now raised £650. It would be great to get to £750. Eden knows we’re raising money for Brooke and says ‘we’re sending money to help the sad donkeys and horses far away’,” said Kelly.

“We’ve had lots of support from friends and family and people on the island. Eden was in the local paper and got recognised for the first time the other day.”

Kelly, who has recently taken up riding again following a break from the saddle, recommends the MyHackathon challenge to others.

“I first heard about the challenge last year and I got in touch with Brooke to see if we could still do it. It’s great to have something to aim for in winter because it gives you a good reason to get out there when it’s cold,” she said.

“I’ve been a supporter of Brooke since I was a teenager after seeing mistreated donkeys in Spain. Once the 100 miles are finished I hope to think up some more fundraising ideas for us to get involved with.”

