Three-tier coronavirus lockdown rules: latest advice for riders

Riders have been reminded to check travel restrictions and follow Government and sport guidance as the new three-tier lockdown regulations come into effect in England.

The system, which came into operation yesterday (Wednesday, 13 October), puts areas into medium (tier one), high (tier two) and very high risk (tier three) categories, with different restrictions applicable in each case.

The most recent British Equestrian advice still stands and riders with specific queries about their area are asked to check the advice from their local authority.

Governing bodies have also issued individual guidance for their members. British Showjumping (BS) reminded members that it is their own personal responsibility to ensure they adhere to rules put in place in their locality, as well as following the sport protocols if attending shows.

It is also working with any venues that fall within a tier three category and their local authority.

British Eventing (BE) has also urged “all members to consider any restrictions in their own area before travelling to an event”. “It is the responsibility of each member to ensure they are complying with the requirements,” said the latest update (13 October).

BE has also encouraged organisers to ballot out members who would now not be able to compete “as a priority”.

The organisation has updated its sport resumption protocols to add that all persons on the event site should check lockdown, rules and Covid restrictions in their area, in addition to protocols already in place at BE events.

British Dressage (BD) has confirmed that thanks to the Covid secure protocols and procedures in place, organised BD activity can continue “in all areas” provided Covid rules are adhered to at all times. These include the “rule of six”, social distancing and hygiene measures.

“However, in tier three (high risk) areas, restrictions on non-essential travel will mean that members are not able to train or compete outside of their area, as defined by the relevant local authority,” said a BD spokesman.

“This is the same principle that applied in other areas, such as Leicester and Aberdeen, earlier in the summer, while travel restrictions are also currently in place in certain parts of Scotland and Wales.”

BD’s full guidance adds that “members should not go into or out of an area with travel restrictions to take part in organised competition, training or test riding activity, while lockdown remains in place”.The guidance also covers who venues should and shouldn’t accept entries from, as well protocols for stewards, judges, officials, staff, contractors and suppliers.

