Three horses killed in collision with car on A road





Three horses were killed and a driver injured on an A road in Wiltshire late last night (28 May), in a collision with a car.

Officers from Wilshire Police were called to reports of loose horses, and the collision involving one vehicle, on the A36 at about 11pm.

“Sadly, three of the animals died at the scene,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The road was closed for hours between Stapleford and Steeple Langford, while emergency services were at the scene.

“Another horse was tracked down, and was safely contained while the owners were contacted,” the Wiltshire Police spokesperson added.

“If you see anything that could cause a road traffic collision, or anything suspicious please contact us on 101 or in an emergency 999.”

It was reported at the end of April that 10 horses had been running loose on the A36 in the same area, having escaped from their field. They were caught and reunited with their owners.

