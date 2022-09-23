‘A fantastic supporter’: respected thoroughbred breeder dies aged 97





The respected thoroughbred breeder and owner, Evie Magnier Stockwell (née Hallinan), died peacefully at home on 10 September, aged 97.

Born in Cork, Miss Hallinan became immersed in racing when she married Grange Stud owner Tom Magnier in 1947. When her husband died in 1962, she raised their four children – John, Peter, David and Anne. John left school to help with the running of the stud and working farm, which at the time stood horses including Even Money. John later founded the world-class thoroughbred breeding operation, Coolmore Stud.

Known for her blue and brown silks, Mrs Stockwell had much success over the years with horses including Liscanna, The Bogberry, Luas Line, Kitza and Brave Anna. Some of her most notable winners included the Aidan O’Brian-trained Hit It A Bomb, winner of the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turn in 2015, and Fairyland – winner of the 2018 Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes and the 2019 Group 1 Flying Five Stakes. Mrs Stockwell also owned listed winner We Are Ninety, with her twin sister Lady Mimi Manton, who predeceased her last month.

Her other children also followed in her footsteps in the thoroughbred industry – David manages Castylehyde and Grange Studs, and Anne runs Tally-Ho Stud with her husband Tony. Peter, who died in 2019, owned Brittas House Stud.

A spokesman for Leopardstown racecourse paid tribute to Mrs Stockwell and said she was a “fantastic supporter” of the industry.

She is survived by John, David and Anne, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

