An equine charity has come to the rescue to help keep children entertained while schools are closed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Redwings announced the launch of the Young Reds at Home Academy, a free online tool with downloadable quizzes, colouring sheets and ideas for children’s activities that can be carried out at home.

A Redwings spokesman said the charity is constantly reviewing and adapting to the government’s guidelines, and in light of recent school closures wanted to help keep children entertained.

“And pick up some essential Redwings and horsey care knowledge at the same time,” he said.

The Young Reds at Home Academy can be found here.

The academy consists of four different collections of themed acitvities to choose from:

The “horsing around” category allows children to imagine they are members of the Redwings team with tasks based on the charity’s residents including activity sheets, paddock puzzles and a “donkey differences” game.

‘Things to make and do’ offers plenty of boredom-busting craft activities including a horse biscuits recipe, design a horse rug, create a horseshoe photo frame, and perform a pony panto.

The “let’s get quizzy” section will test children’s knowledge with a “baffling breeds” quiz, a coat colour challenge, and a pony professor quiz.

‘Quiet time’ offers a selection of mindful activities to “chill out” with including doodling and colouring sheets.

The spokesman added the charity would love to share what fans have been up to and images of completed challenges can be emailed to young@redwings.co.uk or the charity can be tagged on social media. Downloadable record sheets can allow tabs to be kept on the children’s progress.

“As a special thank you for taking part we’ve also created certificates to print off and present to your ‘graduatues’. Don’t forget to send us photos of them with their certificates too,” he said.

“At Redwings we believe education should be fun and free, therefore we have provided these resources at no charge. However, if you would like to support us through these uncertain times, we would be very grateful for a donation. We hope you enjoy taking part in the Young Reds At Home Academy and we can’t wait to see what you get up to.”

