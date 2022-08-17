The strength of British dressage, the death of a bestselling author, and other things the horse world is talking about…





1. The strength of British dressage

Carl Hester might have been ruled out of the World Dressage Championships squad this year as En Vogue continues to recover from an injury, but he was still present in Herning to take in all the magic. In his exclusive column this week he reflects on his “different role” at the championships – which included providing expert commentary for the viewers at home – and discusses the “spine-tingling presence and power” of the new grand prix special and freestyle world champion Glamourdale.

2. The death of The Horse Whisperer author

Nicholas Evans, the author of the bestselling 1995 novel, has died from a heart attack. The much-loved book about Montana horseman Tom Booker – who was played by Robert Redford in the 1998 film adaption – was number one in more than 20 countries and published in 36 languages. The film caused debate among critics and horse fans after veering away from the book’s original ending, but still made more than $186,000,000.

3. A nightmare water shortage

William and Pippa Funnell were perhaps even more happy than some to see rain yesterday after technical issues at a local pumping station in Surrey on Friday evening led to a water shortage. When the taps ran dry at the Billy Stud it was all hands on deck to try to water the 100 stabled competition horses, as well as the stud’s mares and youngsters in the fields. William said it could not have happened at a worse time, as temperatures soared above 30C during the heatwave. Residents across Surrey and Sussex were left without water for the whole weekend leaving Billy Stud staff struggling to get their hands on bottled water.

