A devastated owner has spoken out after her Connemara mare Tallulah ran through a fence in blind panic and was found on the road following New Year’s Eve fireworks. Despite veterinary treatment 22-year-old Tallulah was put down on New Year’s Day. Joanna Barnett, who had owned Tallulah for 18 years, said she wants to do anything she can to make people reconsider their use of fireworks. “It would be easy to get bitter and point fingers but nothing good will come from that. All I can do is try to educate people on what the consequences [of fireworks] can be, and make them think – is it really worth it?” she said.

Showjumper Ellen Whitaker’s top horse Equine America Spacecake has been sold to Saudi Arabia. An offer was made for the 10-year-old mare, owned by Tilly and Andrew Shaw, which meant “we couldn’t afford to keep her”, Ellen said. The pair were part of the British team at the Nations Cup Final in Barcelona last year and were shortlisted for the World Showjumping Championships in Herning. Ellen, who took over the ride from Belgian rider Jeroen Appelen in 2021, said offers for the mare were getting “bigger and bigger until it became impossible to turn down”.

Now that the festivities are over, many equestrians’ thoughts will soon be turning to the upcoming competition season. Whether your horse is coming back into work after a break, or you are looking to increase their exercise with competing in mind, it is critical your horse is fit for the level of work they will be doing to help minimise the risk of injury. Of course every horse should be treated as an individual, and the period of time required to get them fit will be influenced by age, their current fitness level, previous injuries, and how fit the horse was in the past

