The need for a good workforce, helping Ukrainian horses and other things the horse world is talking about

The equestrian sector’s workers have been top of the agenda recently, with the experiences of a groom and an employer sparking debate. This was also the subject of a major discussion at the 2022 National Equine Forum, at which industry panellists debated the forthcoming minimum wage increase, and what is needed to ensure the survival of our industry.

Support for equestrians in Ukraine

The global community is making huge efforts to support people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the equestrian world is doing its bit. The Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity Foundation, which works with the FEI and national federations, is collating offers of help and donations to horse owners and stables in Ukraine, as well as trying to help get horses out of the country, where possible. The foundation is receiving help from across Europe and has representatives in different countries coordinating the offers of help and donations, including lorries to take feed, haylage and shavings from the UK to Ukraine, thanks to more than £5,000 donated by UK supporters in 48 hours.

The return of EHV forms

British Eventing (BE) has announced that equine herpes virus (EHV) self-certification forms have been reintroduced for its competitions to “minimise the risk” of future outbreaks. The forms, which were brought in for FEI competitions after last year’s major European outbreak, must be submitted to event organisers in advance. “It only takes one horse to be at an event for there to be an outbreak and we feel it is important to ensure we do all we can to minimise the risk,” said BE chief executive Helen West.

