



Star novice chaser The Jukebox Man, who is trained by Ben Pauling and owned by footballing royalty Harry Redknapp, has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival in March after picking up an injury. It also means that the seven-year-old gelding, who has won over £172,000 in his nine starts under Rules, will not be seen on a racecourse for the remainder of this season.

Ben Pauling issued a statement on Tuesday (28 January) saying: “The Jukebox Man has this morning sustained an injury during his routine exercise that will sadly rule him out for the season.

“At this early stage, the feedback from our veterinary team and the specialists is positive that we can look forward to seeing him return in the autumn.

“It is a huge blow for all involved and every care is being taken for one of our stable’s leading lights. We will update you on his recovery in due course.”

The seven-year-old was two from two over fences, having won the Grade Two John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury, and the Grade One Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day.

He had been a 9-2 shot for the Brown Advisory on the Wednesday of the Festival.

Ben issued a further update saying: “It is a huge blow to the team, it’s safe to say we’re gutted. When you get a horse of his calibre it is tough to take but hopefully we get him back for the early part of next season. When you start the season the way he did of course we were dreaming of all the big races to come in the spring, it was so exciting. But it is important to emphasise that it is not career-ending and he has very few miles on the clock overall.

“It won’t change our thoughts with him for next season and we can dream over the summer with plans for him. It’s why this sport is such a great leveller – there are huge highs and then you can suddenly be brought back to earth. You have to stay level.

“I’m gutted for Harry Redknapp too. He’s such a supportive owner and it wasn’t a pleasant phone call this morning. He’s such a great mate and has always backed us, we talk most days but today’s chat wasn’t enjoyable. He was obviously gutted by it.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now