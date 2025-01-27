



Successful former National Hunt horse Saint Calvados secured an “emotional” victory for his connections, almost three years after his last victory in the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown.

After training Saint Calvados under Rules, Harry Whittington, who specialises in pre-training these days, has enjoyed the winner’s enclosure once again, this time in point-to-points.

The 12-year-old Saint Calvados, who has won over £400,000 in races including two Grade Two and one Grade Three wins, showed his talent remains when winning the 2m 4f men’ s open under Nick Orpwood at the Percy meeting at Alnwick, Northumberland, yesterday (26 January).

“It was very emotional,” said Harry, who last sent this son of Saint Des Saints out in February 2021 before the horse was moved to Paul Nicholls by his former owners, Kate and Andrew Brooks. “I don’t think I ever cried when he won previously, but I definitely did today. It’s so nice to have him back.

“I said to his owner, David Maxwell, that I’d love to have him in retirement and he sent him to me a year ago. I’ve been hunting him most of this winter and he absolutely loves it.

“My staff call him King Calvados because he is on every supplement going and there’s no stone left unturned to keep him looking great. He looked his old self going through the race and never saw a rival.”

The gelding is Harry’s only pointer, and gets a lot of attention at Harry’s Lambourn base.

“I ride him out first lot and then he goes in the field all day,” added Harry. “He takes the pre-trainers out round the grass gallops and loves it. He is very special to us.”

