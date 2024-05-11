The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast 3: cross-country review





Welcome to the third episode of our daily podcast updates from Mars Badminton Horse Trials, in partnership with Mars Equestrian. H&H’s host Martha Terry is joined by her fellow H&H Badminton reporters Pippa Roome, Gemma Redrup and Lucy Elder to talk about the highs and lows of Saturday’s cross-country

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

