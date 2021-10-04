‘The greatest honour’: hall of fame induction for legendary partnership





Eric Lamaze and his “one of a kind” Olympic gold medal-winning partner Hickstead have been granted “the greatest honour you can achieve from your country”.

The showjumper and the KWPN stallion were inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony on 3 October, in the teams category.

Eric and Hickstead had a host of stellar achievements. As well as winning individual gold, and team silver, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, they won individual bronze at the 2010 World Equestrian Games in Kentucky, in which Hickstead was also awarded the “best horse” title.

They also took individual bronze, and team silver, at the 2007 Pan American Games, as well as major grands prix across the world, including at Spruce Meadows in 2007 and 2011, Geneva in 2008 and Aachen in 2010. They also finished second at the 2011 World Cup final.

“I believe this is the greatest honour you can receive from your country,” said Eric. “Hickstead was incredible, simply one of a kind. Together, we were proud to represent Canada on the world stage. It is well deserved on his part; I just went along for the ride.”

As well as the hall of fame induction, Eric has been given the Order of Sport, Canada’s top sporting honour. This was presented to him last month while he was competing at Spruce Meadows, at which a life-size bronze of Hickstead stands.

The Hamlet stallion, whom Eric bought as an eight-year-old in 2004, owing him with John Fleischhakcer’s Ashland Stables, won over £3m with Eric until his death in 2011.

