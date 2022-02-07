The five-star horse changing hands, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The five-star horse changing hands and stepping down a level

Sarah Bullimore’s five-star ride Conpierre, 15, has been sold to step down a level and give experience to 26-year-old George Bartlett, who produces young horses at Caunton Manor Stud. Caunton’s founder Victoria Wright said: “We felt George needed an experienced horse to help educate him further and take him through the ranks. He’s extremely talented and hugely loyal so we are very excited to see how they progress together this year.”

Sarah told H&H: “Conpierre is a lovely horse who’s been a big part of the team here, but he was struggling a little bit with the workload needed to get to a four-star long or five-star. He’s fit, sound and well and not ready to retire completely.”

2. No suspension for eventing stewards

Four Blenheim Horse Trials officials who faced allegations of wrongdoing by the FEI – following confusion that resulted in a competitor being allowed to restart after a cross-country fall – will not be suspended.

The president of the ground jury for the 2021 CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses, Laure Eslan, and members Angela Tucker and Douglas Hibbert, plus the event’s technical delegate Patricia Clifton, each faced the allegation of “failing to comply with duties and obligations as an FEI eventing official”.

The proposed minor sanctions were initially suspensions of three months for Mrs Clifton and Mme Eslan, and one month for Mr Hibbert and Mrs Tucker. But these have all been downgraded to formal warnings following a hearing with the FEI’s legal department, during which factors in the officials’ favour were taken into account.

3. Charity for disabled riders trying to secure home

A charity founded more than 50 years ago to help disabled riders is appealing for support to help secure its future as the land it occupies is to be sold.

The Margaret Haes Riding Centre in Holcombe, Bury, has been given until 31 March to raise £425,000 to buy the site, before it goes on the open market. The charity was founded by Margaret, who saw the benefits of riding for people with disabilities, and today the centre hosts 160 disabled and able-bodied riders. When Margaret died in 2008, her estate was split and the riding centre was sold to its present owner, from whom the charity rents the land. The charity could potentially continue to lease the land if it is sold, but wants to secure its future by buying it.

4. New chairman for British Show Pony Society

Paul Cook has taken over as the new chairman of the BSPS and Joanne Pybus is now vice-chairman. Paul takes over from Pat Pattinson, who is stepping down after 11 years of service. Paul is on a number of major judging panels and has judged at all the national championship shows. He was also at the forefront of establishing the society’s Heritage mountain and moorland sections.

