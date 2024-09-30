



The death of a “horse of a lifetime”

Emily Baldwin’s former five-star ride, Drivetime, has died at the age of 28. Emily described the horse as one whose story is “what dreams are made of”. The pair took on Badminton, Pau and Luhmühlen, and won and were well-placed at events up to four-star level. “We were on this remarkable journey,” Emily recalls. “When it’s happening, and has never happened before, you slightly take it for granted. When you’re in your 20s, you don’t realise this is your horse of a lifetime, you just enjoy the moment, and this amazing horse and going to these incredible places.”

Read the full tribute

Two top paradressage stars retire

Sophie Wells has announced the retirement of two of her top rides – Charlotte Hogg’s C Fatal Attraction and Rowland Kinch’s Don Cara M. The two British team stars had earned 16 senior championship medals between. They will now enjoy their retirement with their owners. “I’m so proud of what we achieved with both horses and so grateful to both owners for their trust,” said Sophie.

Read the full story

Farewell to Barbara Slane Fleming

Respected trainer and judge Barbara Slane Fleming died peacefully at home on 15 August. She was 103. Barbara was hugely influential in the career of many of the current Fellows of the BHS and BHSIs and helped many elite riders, as well as being a list one dressage judge. She will be fondly remembered by many as a strict disciplinarian who was extremely generous with both her time and her knowledge.

Obituary: Barbara Slane Fleming

