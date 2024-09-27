‘She’ll be fondly remembered’: farewell to top trainer and judge aged 103





Hugely respected trainer and judge Barbara Slane Fleming died peacefully at home aged 103 on 15 August.

In the early 1950s, she moved to West Sussex, where she ran a livery yard. She became involved with the Martin-Bird family, who lived close by, and was soon involved with the riding club, Pony Club, dressage and showing, and went on to win in the riding club teams of three at the Royal International Horse Show. She also enjoyed hunting with the Crawley and Horsham Foxhounds and ran the equestrian unit at the Causeway School in Horsham.

Barbara, who was very much involved in all aspects of the British Horse Society (BHS), as an examiner, committee member and fundraiser, passed the BHS Fellowship exam in 1962, and is the only person to have ever examined the Fellowship before passing the qualification; she examined in 1961.

In 1973, she was instrumental in the formation of the Fellows Association, and later in the formation of the Fellows and Instructors of the BHS Association, of which she was president until her death.

Barbara was hugely influential in the career of many of the current Fellows of the BHS and BHSIs and helped many elite competition riders.

She was a list 1 dressage judge, and helped many people on their judging journey. Before the formation of British Dressage, Barbara was a key member and influencer of the Dressage Group.

Barbara, who later moved to Northumberland, taught well into her 80s. Many will remember her pre-Fellowship courses, her judging courses and her clinics around the world.

She will be fondly remembered by many as a strict disciplinarian who was extremely generous with both her time and her knowledge.

